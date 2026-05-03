Here Are This Weeks Road Construction Slow Down Spots

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

State Road (S.R.) 99 (Beulah Road) Resurfacing from Mobile Highway (S.R. 10A) to Isaacs Road – Drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on Beulah Road, from Mobile Highway to Isaacs Road, Sunday, May 3 through Thursday, May 7, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., for concrete flatwork and striping operations.

Drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on Beulah Road, from Mobile Highway to Isaacs Road, Sunday, May 3 through Thursday, May 7, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., for concrete flatwork and striping operations. Interstate 10 (I-10) Resurfacing from east of U.S. 29 to east of Davis Highway (S.R. 291) – Drivers on I-10 may encounter intermittent lane closures, traffic shifts and periodic ramp closures, between mile markers 11 and 14, Sunday, May 3 through Thursday, May 7, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for paving operations and roadway construction.

Drivers on I-10 may encounter intermittent lane closures, traffic shifts and periodic ramp closures, between mile markers 11 and 14, Sunday, May 3 through Thursday, May 7, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for paving operations and roadway construction. S.R. 296 (Brent Lane/Bayou Boulevard) Resurfacing from Davis Highway (S.R. 291) to Baisden Road – Drivers may encounter the following traffic disruptions, Sunday, May 3 through Thursday, May 7, between 8 p.m. and 5:30 a.m., for paving operations and placement of thermoplastic striping: Intermittent lane closures on Brent Lane/Bayou Boulevard, from Davis Highway to Baisden Road. On-street parking closures on Bayou Boulevard, between 12th Avenue and Baisden Road.

Drivers may encounter the following traffic disruptions, Sunday, May 3 through Thursday, May 7, between 8 p.m. and 5:30 a.m., for paving operations and placement of thermoplastic striping: S.R. 292 (Gulf Beach Highway) from east of Bauer Road (County Road (C.R.) 293) to Manchester Street – The week of Sunday, May 3, drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on S.R. 292, from east of Bauer Road to Manchester Street, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., for construction activities. Additionally, a new traffic configuration has been implemented on S.R. 292 between Mills Avenue and just east of Patton Drive, with travel lanes shifted to the outside of the roadway to provide space to construct a median traffic separator. Channelizing devices are in place to delineate the work zone. The speed limit has been reduced to 35 mph through the work zone.

The week of Sunday, May 3, drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on S.R. 292, from east of Bauer Road to Manchester Street, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., for construction activities. Additionally, a new traffic configuration has been implemented on S.R. 292 between Mills Avenue and just east of Patton Drive, with travel lanes shifted to the outside of the roadway to provide space to construct a median traffic separator. Channelizing devices are in place to delineate the work zone. The speed limit has been reduced to 35 mph through the work zone. Business U.S. 98 (Garden Street) Construction from Pace Boulevard to the Interstate 110 (I- 110) ramp – The week of Sunday, May 3, drivers may encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions: Garden Street, between Pace Boulevard and North Donelson Street, is reduced to two travel lanes (one in each direction) as crews perform construction activities on the north side of the street. This temporary traffic configuration will be in place through late 2026. Temporary side street closures north of Garden Street, from B Street to E Street, for ECUA sanitary sewer upgrades. This week, drivers may encounter a closure with detour at C Street and D Street. Signage will be in place to direct drivers through the work zone. On-street parking is closed on Garden Street, between B Street and L Street.

The week of Sunday, May 3, drivers may encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions: Interstate 110 (I-110) Resurfacing from I-10 to U.S. 98 – Drivers on I-110 may encounter intermittent lane closures, traffic shifts and periodic ramp closures, between I-10 and U.S. 98, Sunday, May 3 through Thursday, May 7, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., for paving operations and roadway construction.

Drivers on I-110 may encounter intermittent lane closures, traffic shifts and periodic ramp closures, between I-10 and U.S. 98, Sunday, May 3 through Thursday, May 7, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., for paving operations and roadway construction. I-10 at Nine Mile Road Interchange (Exit 5) Construction – Drivers will encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions: Intermittent outside lane closures on I-10 westbound near the Nine Mile Road interchange, Sunday, May 3 through Thursday, May 7, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Nine Mile Road will be reduced to one travel lane in each direction between the I-10 ramps, Sunday, May 3 through Friday, May 8, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Law enforcement will be on site, and directional signage will be in place to guide drivers through the work zone. Temporary reconfiguration of the I-10 westbound ramps, which will remain in place through mid-2026

Drivers will encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions: I-10 at U.S. 29 Interchange (Exit 10) Construction – The week of Sunday, May 3, drivers will encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions: I-10 is reduced to two travel lanes in each direction between U.S. 29 and I-110. I-10 travel lanes are shifted away from the median area of the roadway, near the U.S. 29 interchange. The U.S. 29 southbound access to the I-10 eastbound on-ramp has been reduced. The U.S. 29 northbound ramp to I-10 eastbound is closed. U.S. 29 northbound drivers are being detoured to make a U-turn at Broad Street onto U.S. 29 southbound to access I-10 eastbound.

The week of Sunday, May 3, drivers will encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions: S.R. 97 (Atmore Highway) Resurfacing from U.S. 29 to the Alabama State Line – Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: North and southbound drivers will encounter a temporary traffic shift to one lane at S.R. 97 and S.R. 95. Intermittent lane and shoulder closures are to be expected throughout the project limits on Monday, May 4, through Friday, May 8, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for median improvements. Lane closures are to be expected at S.R. 95 and S.R. 97 on Monday, May 4, through Friday, May 8, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for median improvements.

Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts:

Santa Rosa County:

U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive – Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: Median and turn lane closures from Bayshore Road to Tiger Lake Drive. Intermittent lane closures and additional median closures between Bayshore Road and Tiger Lake Drive, Sunday, May 3 through Friday, May 8, from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for paving operations.

Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: U.S. 90 Resurfacing from Escambia River Bridge to east of Woodbine Road (C.R. 197A) – Drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on U.S. 90, from Escambia River Bridge to Woodbine Road, Sunday, May 3 through Thursday, May 7, between 7 p.m. and 5:30 a.m., for guardrail installation. Additionally, the speed limit has been reduced to 45 mph through the work zone.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

Pictured: Culvert work in the intersection of Highway 29 at Highway 97 in Molino. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.