Central Water Works Awarded $45K Federal Planning Grant

May 3, 2026

USDA Rural Development has awarded a $45,000 grant to Central Water Works.

Central was awarded the $45,000 predevelopment planning grant to assist with the initial phases of an infrastructure improvement project.

Central will use the grant to prepare a preliminary engineering report and an environmental report on several proposed system upgrades, including:

  • New storage tank at the Central office on Byrneville Road to facilitate the use of Well 5 and minimize water disruptions during main breaks.
  • Piping upgrades to eliminate dead ends and establish additional loops throughout the system.
  • Pressure reducing valves to enable water supply from the north end to the south end during tank maintenance, addressing current elevation differences.

The Central Water Works grant was one of several totaling about $4.23 million announced recenthly. USDA Rural Development assists rural communities with the construction of water and waste facilities through the Water and Environmental Programs. These programs help rural communities obtain the technical assistance and financing necessary to develop drinking water and waste disposal systems.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 