Rain Chances Increase Into Thursday

May 6, 2026

A weak front stalling over the Gulf Coast will keep the region in a soggy pattern through the weekend. While Wednesday offers the most sunshine, rain chances ramp up significantly by Thursday morning as a line of storms moves through. A persistent unsettled flow means daily shower and thunderstorm chances will linger Friday through Sunday, though a drying trend finally arrives by early next week to clear the skies.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. High near 80. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then a chance of showers after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: A chance of showers before 10am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10am and 1pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 74. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 78.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 