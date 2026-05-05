Century Leaders Make Personal Donations to Northview Construction Academy For Town Bat Houses

Century Mayor Ben Boutwell and Town Administrator Dave Murzin made personal donations on Monday to the Northview High School Building Construction Academy for bat houses constructed for the town.

In early April, the town installed 30 bat houses constructed by students in the Northview academy to provide a safe habitat for local bats, which have been causing issues and risking damage to municipal equipment.

There was no cost to the town for the bat house project. Gibbs Equipment of Cantonment installed donated poles for the bat houses across the town at no cost

“It’s great to see our community come together on a project like this,” Mayor Ben Boutwell said recenthly. “From our students to our partners, this effort shows what we can accomplish when we work together to make Century a better place to live.”

The bat houses will be located at the Century Town Hall, Showalter Park, Nadine McCaw Park, McMurray Park, Century Business Center, and the Century Wastewater Treatment plant.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.



