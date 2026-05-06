Early Lead Slips Aways As Wahoos Fall To Trash Pandas

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos were well-positioned to win their sixth game in a row on Tuesday night, but saw an early 6-0 lead vanish in a 9-6 loss to the Rocket City Trash Pandas.

The Blue Wahoos jumped ahead against Rocket City starter Joel Hurtado, turning a leadoff error in the second inning into a 1-0 lead on a Dylan Jasso RBI single. They added another in the third inning on a Ryan Ignoffo RBI single, and capitalized on a two-out error in the fourth to score four unearned runs thanks to a three-run double from Dillon Lewis.

Staked to a 6-0 lead, Blue Wahoos pitcher Jacob Miller saw his dominant start come to a screeching halt in the fifth. A leadoff error from third baseman Ian Lewis Jr. opened the door for a three-run frame, as Nick Rodriguez hit a sacrifice fly, Harold Coll hit an RBI double, and Wade Meckler hit an RBI single. Tucker Flint made a bid for a game-tying hit, but Blue Wahoos left fielder Brendan Jones made a diving catch to leave the bases loaded and preserve a 6-3 edge.

Rocket City got a run back in the sixth on a Matthew Lugo triple and Rodriguez groundout, and took the lead in the seventh. After reliever Kade Bragg (L, 1-1) hit Lugo to load the bases with two outs, Rodriguez lashed a three-run triple to right-center field off Nigel Belgrave for a 7-6 lead. Rodriguez scored on a passed ball to extend the Rocket City lead to 8-6.

Gustavo Campero tacked on insurance with a solo homer in the ninth that the Blue Wahoos contended was foul down the right field line. The Trash Pandas bullpen, led by 2.1 scoreless innings from Lucas Mahlstedt (W, 1-0) and a lockdown ninth from Kenyon Yovan (S, 3), held the Blue Wahoos to just one hit over the final five innings.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Trash Pandas on Wednesday morning with an Education Day matchup. First pitch from Blue Wahoos Stadium is scheduled for 11:05 a.m.

written by Erik Bremer