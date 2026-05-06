Lady Chiefs Dominate Blue Devils In Mercy Rule Regional Semifinal Shutout Win

May 6, 2026

The scoreboard operator was busy Tuesday evening as the Northview Lady Chiefs shut out the Holmes County Blue Devils 15-0 in a mercy rule shortened two and a half inning Rural Division regional semifinal game on Tuesday in Bratt.

The top-seeded Chiefs move on to the regional finals on May 12. Northview will host the winner of Wednesday’s Jay at Chipley game.

For a photo gallery, click here.

Mikayla McAnally surrendered three hits and no runs over two and a half innings, striking out seven and walking none.

Kylee Langham went 2-3 at the plate for the Lady Chiefs. McAnally, Addysen Bolen, Langham, Daviona Randolph, Avery Stuckey, and Aubrey Hadley each had two RBIs.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Allie Penton, click to enlarge.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 