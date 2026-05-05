PensaKeyla! Pensacola’s Keyla Richardson Makes American Idol Top 3

Pensacola’s Keyla Richardson has reached the top 3 on American Idol, which means Keyla Fest is on for Wednesday.

Monday night, Richardson performed Ike & Tina Turner’s “River Deep – Mountain High” and Stevie Wonder’s “Living for the City.”

“Ms. PensaKeyla” is how host Ryan Seacrest announced her in the top 3.

Now, the free Keyla Fest is on for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Hunter Amphitheater, just behind the Blue Wahoos Stadium. The amphitheater tickets are all gone, but as of late Monday night, free tickets were still available for overflow seating inside Wahoos Stadium:

https://www.milb.com/pensacola/tickets/americanidol

Richardson is joined in the top 3 with Hannah Harper and Jordan McCullough. The winner we will be named live on Monday, May 11, locally on WEAR 3.

More details will be posted here on NorthEscambia.com.

Photos: Disney/Eric McCandless