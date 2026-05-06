Transportation, Development And Concurrency Dominate North Escambia Community Forum

Transportation, development, and concurrency led the issues in a North Escambia community forum Tuesday evening at the Molino Community Center.

Nearly 60 people attended the forum where they had an opportunity to ask Florida Department of Transportation panelists about state road projects and transportation issues.

Residents asked questions and expressed their viewpoints on an April 28 NorthEscambia.com article about the proposed projects on the Regional Rural Transportation Plan (RRTP) 2026 Transportation Project Priorities list, including a feasibility study on six lanes for Highway 29 and potentially four lanes for Highway 97.

For a photo gallery, click here.

Many residents expressed concerns about the lack of concurrency—a growth management strategy ensuring that necessary public infrastructure—such as roads, water, sewer, and schools—is available to support new development at the time of, or shortly after, its construction.

Rep. Michelle Salzman said she found little appetite among her colleagues to mandate concurrency from the state-level.

“The meaningful response was that’s a local decision that a lot of counties opt into, and they do that,” she said. “I can promise you that it is on my priority list, but I am one of 120… I agree with you.”

In addition to Salzman and FDOT, officials and agencies attending included ECUA Board Chairman Kevin Stephens, ECUA Executive Director Bruce Woody, Escambia County Administrator Wes Moreno, Century Mayor Ben Boutwell, Molino Utilities, and Cottage Hill Water Works.

Noticeably absent, and drawing the ire of a large number of attendees, was Escambia County District 5 Commissioner and Florida-Alabama Transportation Planning Organization Chairman Steven Barry. Salzman told the crowd that he was coaching T-ball.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.