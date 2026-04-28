Six Lanes For Hwy 29? Four Lanes For Hwy 97? Rural Transportation Projects Survey Open

Six lanes for Highway 29? Four lanes for Highway 97? Those are just a few of the proposed projects on the Regional Rural Transportation Plan (RRTP) 2026 Transportation Project Priorities list — a list of proposed projects that aim to improve mobility, safety, and connectivity across rural area of Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa counties, as well as all of Holmes and Washington counties.

The RRTP Technical Advisory Committee will consider the project priority rankings, possibly changing the priority order, during a meeting on May 21.

This list of recommended projects is submitted to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) to help identify which projects will receive state and federal funding in the upcoming Five-Year Work Program.

The TPO relies on public input to ensure transportation decisions reflect the needs of the community. Whether you drive, bike, walk, or take transit, your voice helps shape the future of Florida-Alabama’s transportation network.

The public comment period is open now (click here). The survey will close on May 1, 2026.

Project priorities in Escambia County, and their current rankings, are :

Capacity Project Priorities

No. 2. Highway 29 Widening

Feasibility study on widening 37.2 miles of Highway 29 from four to six lanes from I-10 to the Florida/Alabama state line in Century.

No. 6 Highway 97 Widening

Project development and engineering (PD&E) to widen 22 miles of Highway 97 from two to four lanes from Highway 29 in Molino to the Florida/Alabama state line at Atmore.

No. 8 Widen Portion of Highway 4

Feasibility study on widening 39 miles of Highway 4 from Highway 29 in Century to Highway 189 in Baker. This would not include Highway 4 between Century and Highway 97 in Davisville, a county road.

Resurfacing Projects

No. 1 Highway 164 Resurfacing

Resurface 11.5 miles of Highway 164 from Highway 97 to Highway 29

No. 2 Highway 168 Resurfacing

Resurface 5.9 miles of Highway 168 from North Highway 99 to Highway 4A

No. 4 Highway 4 Resurfacing

Resurface 3.4 miles of Highway 4 from Highway 97 to North Highway 99 in Bratt.

No. 6 State Line Road Resurfacing

Resurface 0.4 miles of State Line Road in the Century town limits.

No. 7 Highway 182/Molino Road Resurfacing

Resurface 0.67 miles of Highway 182/Molino Road from Highway 29 to Highway 95A.

Safety Priority Projects

No. 3 Highway 29 and Highway 97 at Crabtree Church Road