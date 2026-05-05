Cantonment Woman, Working As Daycare Director, Charged With Failing To Report Child Abuse

A Cantonment woman, director of a Pensacola daycare, has been charged with failing to report the suspected abuse of two children.

Teanesha Latoria Woods, 40, was charged with felony failing to report suspected child abuse. She was released on a $3,000 bond. According to Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons, she was director of Children’s Pointe Learning Academy in Escambia County, where two allegedly abused children attended.

“What we found out was that on three different occasions, abuse was suspected, it was documented and even photographed,” Simmons said. “Unfortunately, Ms. Woods did not report this suspected abuse to the DCF hotline as required by law.”

Woods’ arrest follows the arrest of Dynisha Blunt and Etantania Williams on April 27 for child neglect with great bodily harm of a child they fostered.

Blunt and Williams were suspected of abusing a 3-year-old boy and 1-year-old girl in their co-parenting foster care. Blunt took the 3-year-old to a local hospital with serious injuries.

“Blunt brought the child to West Florida Hospital suffering from life-threatening injuries to the head and face, consistent with severe abuse,” the ECSO said. “As hospital staff initiated an investigation, Blunt removed the child from the hospital and fled the area. The child was located a short time later and received medical treatment.”

Blunt’s arrest report alleged the following injuries:

Injuries for Victim 1

Bruising to the right temple and cheek

Abrasions on his mouth and chin

Bruising on the back right of his head, and also missing hair

Bruising on left ear, left temple, and along his spine

Abrasions on his right shoulder and the right side of his back

Bruising on the left side of his chest

Abrasions and bruising along his left arm and left abdomen

Bi-lateral knee bruising

Abrasions on his right ankle

Bi-lateral burns to his buttocks

Abrasions to his right thigh

Bi-lateral abrasions to his feet

Swelling to the right of his head, caused by a hematoma

Believed to be malnourished

Injuries for Victim 2

Bruising to the left front forehead

Bruising to her right cheek

Bruising to her right upper arm

Bruising to her left shoulder

Bruising to her left hand

Bruising to her fingers on her left hand

Bruising on both thighs and lower legs

Bruising on her right foot

Bruising on her buttocks

Bruising on her right axillary (armpit)

A torn frenulum

Laceration on her lower lip

“The medical team in the room stated that it looks like he has not eaten in days with the way that he has been eating,” the arrest report states about one child.