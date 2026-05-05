Cantonment Woman, Working As Daycare Director, Charged With Failing To Report Child Abuse
May 5, 2026
A Cantonment woman, director of a Pensacola daycare, has been charged with failing to report the suspected abuse of two children.
Teanesha Latoria Woods, 40, was charged with felony failing to report suspected child abuse. She was released on a $3,000 bond. According to Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons, she was director of Children’s Pointe Learning Academy in Escambia County, where two allegedly abused children attended.
“What we found out was that on three different occasions, abuse was suspected, it was documented and even photographed,” Simmons said. “Unfortunately, Ms. Woods did not report this suspected abuse to the DCF hotline as required by law.”
Woods’ arrest follows the arrest of Dynisha Blunt and Etantania Williams on April 27 for child neglect with great bodily harm of a child they fostered.
Blunt and Williams were suspected of abusing a 3-year-old boy and 1-year-old girl in their co-parenting foster care. Blunt took the 3-year-old to a local hospital with serious injuries.
“Blunt brought the child to West Florida Hospital suffering from life-threatening injuries to the head and face, consistent with severe abuse,” the ECSO said. “As hospital staff initiated an investigation, Blunt removed the child from the hospital and fled the area. The child was located a short time later and received medical treatment.”
Blunt’s arrest report alleged the following injuries:
Injuries for Victim 1
- Bruising to the right temple and cheek
- Abrasions on his mouth and chin
- Bruising on the back right of his head, and also missing hair
- Bruising on left ear, left temple, and along his spine
- Abrasions on his right shoulder and the right side of his back
- Bruising on the left side of his chest
- Abrasions and bruising along his left arm and left abdomen
- Bi-lateral knee bruising
- Abrasions on his right ankle
- Bi-lateral burns to his buttocks
- Abrasions to his right thigh
- Bi-lateral abrasions to his feet
- Swelling to the right of his head, caused by a hematoma
- Believed to be malnourished
Injuries for Victim 2
- Bruising to the left front forehead
- Bruising to her right cheek
- Bruising to her right upper arm
- Bruising to her left shoulder
- Bruising to her left hand
- Bruising to her fingers on her left hand
- Bruising on both thighs and lower legs
- Bruising on her right foot
- Bruising on her buttocks
- Bruising on her right axillary (armpit)
- A torn frenulum
- Laceration on her lower lip
“The medical team in the room stated that it looks like he has not eaten in days with the way that he has been eating,” the arrest report states about one child.
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