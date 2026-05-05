Century Utility Customers Receiving Dramatically Higher Bills After Rate Hikes

May 5, 2026

The first utility bills with new, dramatically increased rates are arriving for Town of Century customers, and many residents are not happy.

In April, the town council voted to nearly double the cost of water usage, alongside smaller increases for wastewater to keep the system financially viable.

In addition, the town had to replace water meters, many of which were 25 or more years old. That, according to Town Administrator Dave Murzin, means more accurate usage readings because decades-old meters tend to under-record usage.

Effective April 1, the base rate for 2,000 gallons of water nearly doubled from $13.59 to $26.64. Usage tiers over 2,000 gallons a month almost doubled for up to 5,000 gallons (from $2.59 to $5.08) with other increases for additional usage. Wastewater rates increased from $16.94 to $17.79 for 2,000 gallons, plus additional usage fees above 2,000 gallons.

The utility bills arriving the past few days are the first billing cycle to reflect the new rates.

And the bills also include a recent garbage rate hike of $10.47 per month that went into effect a few months ago.

All of it adds up to a new base bill of $82.94 now for water, sewer and garbage for a customer using 2,000 gallons and with one garbage can.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 