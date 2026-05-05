Escambia County Man Indicted On Federal Fentanyl, Meth Charges After Undercover Sting

An Escambia County man has been indicted on federal drug distribution charges after allegedly selling drugs to an undercover law enforcement officer.

Kamron Jasmane Fountain, 22, was indicted on three counts of distribution of fentanyl and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, fentanyl, and marijuana.

Fountain allegedly sold a large quantity of fentanyl, along with methamphetamine and marijuana to the undercover Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy in January.

His trial is scheduled for June 22 at the federal courthouse in Pensacola.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Thomas S.P. Geeker.

Fountain remains in jail without bond.