Jalia Lassiter Named SEC Player Of The Week

May 6, 2026

Flomaton High School graduate and Atmore native Jalia Lassiter was named the SEC Player of the Week.

Lassiter led LSU with nine total hits, highlighted by three multi-hit games in the 4-0 weekend for the Fighting Tigers. The senior had a .600 batting average and paced the team with a 1.000 slugging percentage after tallying four extra-base hits (three doubles and a homer). Lassiter capped off an eight-run second inning with a two-run blast in the 16-0 victory over McNeese before recording multiple hits in all three games of the series against Auburn. Lassiter had two base knocks, including a run-scoring single and a two-run home run robbery in the series opener. She followed that with a career-best four hits and scored three runs in the historic 25-0 victory and logged her second three-RBI game of the week. Lassiter concluded the weekend with a 2-for-4 performance in the finale, helping LSU secure the sweep.

Lassiter is the seventh LSU Tiger to record multiple seasons with 60 hits and 50 runs, and her 58 runs this season rank No. 7 in the SEC. The senior leads LSU with a .361 average and 13 doubles, and has eight home runs this season, a personal career-best.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 