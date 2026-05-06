Man Arrested In Molino For Alleged Abuse Of Teen Girl Over Several Years

A man arrested in Molino remains in the Escambia County Jail without bond for allegedly sexually assaulting an underaee victim over several years

Brandon Lee Everette Doss, 36, was taken into custody at a residence on Fairground Road by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, according to his arrest report. He faces three felony counts of sexual battery by a custodian on a victim between the ages of 12 and 17.

According to the arrest report, the investigation began after a school resource officer was alerted to the possible abuse by a guidance counselor. The victim provided sworn statements detailing a pattern of abuse that allegedly began when she was 13 years old.

The reported incidents, according to the report, include an initial assault occurring when the victim was 13, during which she was unable to defend herself due to a physical injury, an incident around the victim’s 16th birthday in 2025, and a recent assault on April 19. THe victim told investigators that she would tell him to stop, but he did not.

Deputies noted that the victim became visibly distressed, shaking and crying, while recounting the events. Investigators determined the case met domestic violence criteria, as Doss lived with the victim “as if a family”.

Doss denied the allegations against him at the time of his arrest.