Tanner Ray Bailey

Tanner Ray Bailey, 22, of Barrineau Park, Florida, passed away suddenly on May 9, 2026, as the result of a car accident. He was taken far too soon, leaving behind a community of people whose lives were made richer simply by knowing him.

Tanner was born on December 20, 2003, in Barrineau Park. It was in this community that Tanner grew into the young man he was – grounded, warm-hearted, and always close to the people he loved. He attended school locally, where he built the friendships that would remain dear to him throughout his life.

Tanner had a simple and genuine way about him. He could be found fishing, riding ATVs with his friends at Boggs and Boulders, spending time with the people he loved, or lending a hand to his grandparents whenever they needed him. He took pride in showing up for the people he cared about.

He is survived by his mother, Michelle Voorhees; his father, Dan Bailey; his grandparents, Kenneth and Regina Voorhees; his uncle and aunt, Corey and Sarah Voorhees; his cousins; his beloved son, Kason, who will carry Tanner’s spirit forward; and a wide circle of friends who will miss him deeply.

The honorary pallbearers are Dathan Church, Hunter Cain, Zachary Stanton, Chandler Rogers, Cole Caldwell, and Kaleb Pace.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2026, beginning at 1:00 p.m. at Faith Chapel North, with the funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m. Friends and family are welcome and encouraged to come celebrate his life and offer their support for those who loved him most.

Tanner Ray Bailey – gone too young, but never forgotten.