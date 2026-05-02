Regional Class Rural Softball Brackets Set

May 2, 2026

FHSAA Rural Division softball brackets have been released with the schedule for Northview and Jay.

Ranked No. 1, Northview (18-5) will host No. 4 Holmes County (8-16) at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 7. Meanwhile, No. 2 Chipley (19-4) will host No. 3 Jay (11-12), also at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 7.

The regional championship will be at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12. If Northview wins, the Lady Chiefs will host, potentially setting up a rematch with Jay.

Regional games are single-elimination.

The state Rural semifinal is May 19, followed by the state championship on May 20, at Soldiers Creek Park in Longwood.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 