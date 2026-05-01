Rain Likely Friday Through Midday Saturday

Friday and Friday night look like washouts and rain and thunderstorms will dominate the North Escambia weather. Saturday will start rainy. Conditions will begin to clear by Saturday afternoon, ushering in a beautiful stretch of weather for Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will steadily climb throughout next week, reaching the low 80s by Tuesday.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1:00 p.m.. High near 69. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 53. Northeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 10:00 a.m., then showers likely between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 66. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 72. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Calm wind.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.