Northview Looks For Regional Win, And A Break In The Rain To Play Chipley

May 1, 2026

The Northview Chiefs will host the Chipley Tigers in the Rural Division semifinals, but exactly when is going to depend on the weather.

The official schedule calls for the No. 1 seeded Chiefs (18-8) to host No. 4 Chipley (15-10) at 7 p.m. on Friday, followed by a 1 p.m. Saturday game in the best-of-three series. A third game, if necessary, is currently slated to follow Saturday’s 1 p.m. game.

But the weather may change things, especially Friday night. There is an 80% chance of rain during the daylight hours on Friday, and a 100% chance of rain — some 1 to 2 inches — forecast for Friday night.

“Friday worries me, but I feel pretty good we will get two games in Saturday,” Northview head coach Justin Raley said Thursday afternoon.

The current forecast for Saturday is a 60% chance of rain , but any thunderstorms should end by 10 a.m. and showers will exit by about 1 p.m.

“We just might have to push back some,” Raley said of Saturday’s schedule.

If Northview and Chipley play two on Saturday and split, game three will likely happen on Sunday.

We will keep you updated on the schedule here on NorthEscambia.com and on our Facebook page.

Northview and Chipley met once early in the regular season, with Chipley winning 4-0 on February 24.

The Chiefs beat Jay 2-1 on April 17 to claim the district title. Jay will travel to Holmes County for their semifinals game.

Pictured: Northview won the district championship on April 17. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 