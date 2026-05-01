Louisiana Teen Arrested For Fleeing Deputies, Crashing into Innocent Driver

A Louisiana teen was arrested after fleeing from Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies and crashing into an innocent driver, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

ECSO deputies attempted to stop a silver Honda sedan driven by Peyton Jeremy Jackson of Darrow, Louisiana. FHP said Jackson fled from deputies and crashed into a Hyundai sedan driven by a 20-year-old Pensacola woman near the intersection of Mobile Highway and Massachusetts Avenue. He was later arrested by deputies.

Jackson was charged by ECSO with aggravated fleeing and eluding. He was also charged by FHP with hit-and-run with property damage and driving without a valid driver’s license.

There were no injuries.