Louisiana Teen Arrested For Fleeing Deputies, Crashing into Innocent Driver

May 1, 2026

A Louisiana teen was arrested after fleeing from Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies and crashing into an innocent driver, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

ECSO deputies attempted to stop a silver Honda sedan driven by Peyton Jeremy Jackson of Darrow, Louisiana. FHP said Jackson fled from deputies and crashed into a Hyundai sedan driven by a 20-year-old Pensacola woman near the intersection of Mobile Highway and Massachusetts Avenue. He was later arrested by deputies.

Jackson was charged by ECSO with aggravated fleeing and eluding. He was also charged by FHP with hit-and-run with property damage and driving without a valid driver’s license.

There were no injuries.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 