Joyce Elaine (Alverson) Lambert

It is with great sadness in our hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Joyce Elaine (Alverson) Lambert, of Atmore, AL, on May 13, 2026, at the age of 76.

She was born to the late William G. and Mary F. Alverson of Uriah, AL., on January 12, 1950, in Monroeville, AL.

She as preceded in death by her parents, her grandparents, Jack and Stella Qualls of Uriah, A., and a stepson, Brian Lambert of West Virginia.

She is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, Mr. Billy Joe Lambert of Atmore, AL., her brother, Charles (Lenny) Alverson of Uriah, AL., two sons, Dennis (Janet) Jarrell of Atmore, AL., David Jarrell of Atlanta, GA., her daughter, Sherry (Terry) White of Atmore, AL., two stepson, Jeff (Regina) Lambert of Milton, FL., and Billy (Heidi) Lambert of Waldport, OR., 2 nephews, Michael and Jamie Alverson of Uriah, AL., one niece, Ashley Alverson House of Frisco City, AL.

She is also survived by her nine grandchildren, Nikki (Jake) McGhee of Atmore, AL., Tyler Jarrell of Century, FL., TJ (Ashley) Jarrell of Atmore, AL., Amy (Dustin) Bethea of Atmore, AL., Bailey (Jason) Lee of Milton, FL., Clayton (Alyssa) Lambert of Milton, FL., Josh Lambert of Elkins, WV, Oceanna and Avia Lambert of Waldport, OR. Her great-grandchildren, Mason, Maci, Maverick, and Mahaya McGhee, Kamden and Emberleigh Jarell, Eli Bowers, Daxton Bethea, Elijah and Grace Lambert, Delilah Lee, and many other friends and loved ones.

Growing up with her father being in the military, she traveled to many places with her family, finally settling in Uriah, AL., where she attended school at J.U. Blacksher. Later, she would attend Lurleen B. Wallace Community College in Andalusia, AL.

She held many jobs through the years, but her favorite was when she started in road and bridge construction, where she worked her way up from entry level to a first class truck and tractor driver. During this time, is when she met her husband, Billy, and together they settled in West Virginia for many years before returning to her hometown of Atmore, AL., where she spent her remaining years.

She enjoyed doing puzzles with her husband, cooking, baking, and reading, but sewing was her favorite.

Special thanks to the ladies of Southern Care Hospice for their amazing compassion and love that they have shown to our family during this difficult time.

No arrangements are given at this time.