Ida Nette Cooper Franklin

Ida Nette Cooper Franklin, 92 of Pensacola, FL passed away peacefully on May 25, 2026, surrounded by her loving family after battling a lengthy illness. Born in Canoe, AL to parents Albert Preston Cooper and Viola Ray Cooper.

Nette (Nana) was known for her kindness and was a loving Wife, Mother, and Nana. She had a passion for painting her vision on canvas and spending time with family. She loved to cook and all the Grandchildren looked forward to her signature dish of Chicken and Dumplings.

Her faith and family were an important part of her life. She loved when everyone was able to get together and play card games around the kitchen table. Of course, if a John Wayne or Elvis Presley movie was on television she was ready to watch. Elvis was her favorite all time singer, attending several of his shows.

Even after her lengthy battle with dementia and struggles to communicate, Nette (Nana) never forgot the words “I Love You.”

Nette enjoyed working different interesting occupations at Monsanto, Gayfers, and her time at WXBM Radio.

She is preceded in death by her Parents, Son-Steve Mathis, Son-Buddy Franklin, Grandson- K.J. Groff Jr, and all but one of her brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her husband of over 45 years Cecil Franklin, Daughters, Diane Kuykendall (Doug), Sandy Erb (Bob), and Kaye Antone (Ronnie). She is survived by one sister Mary Young. Nana’s legacy will continue with 13 Grandchildren, 15 Great Grandchildren, and 6 Great Great Grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on June 2, 2026, at 10 a.m. at Faith Chapel Funeral Home with Pastor Bill Flannigan officiating. Visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery Atmore, AL at 12:30 p.m.