Woman Charged With Flomaton Stabbing, Just Feet From Century And Florida State Line

April 6, 2026

A woman has been charged in connection with a stabbing early Saturday morning in Flomaton. Sicely Odom, 32, was booked into the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center on a charge of domestic violence first degree.

Around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, the Flomaton Police Department responded to a reported domestic disturbance on Lender Street, off Alley 5 on the state line, just feet from the Century town limits.

Officers arrived to find an adult male suffering from a stab wound, according to police. The victim was transported to an area hospital. An update on his condition was not available.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 