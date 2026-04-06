Woman Charged With Flomaton Stabbing, Just Feet From Century And Florida State Line

A woman has been charged in connection with a stabbing early Saturday morning in Flomaton. Sicely Odom, 32, was booked into the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center on a charge of domestic violence first degree.

Around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, the Flomaton Police Department responded to a reported domestic disturbance on Lender Street, off Alley 5 on the state line, just feet from the Century town limits.

Officers arrived to find an adult male suffering from a stab wound, according to police. The victim was transported to an area hospital. An update on his condition was not available.