Wahoos Run Wild, But Run Out Of Time In Loss To Shuckers

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos swiped a season-high six bases and put themselves in position to collect their first win of the year Wednesday night in Biloxi, but found clutch hits elusive in a 6-3 loss to the Shuckers.

Dillon Lewis connected with his first home run of the season in the top of the fourth inning, but the Blue Wahoos went 1-for-14 with men in scoring position as they fell to 0-4 on the young season.

Alex Williams (L, 0-1) took the loss for Pensacola, cruising through three innings before running into trouble in a seven-hit, five-run fourth. Mike Boeve broke a 1-1 tie with an RBI single, Matthew Wood laced a two-run homer, and Dasan Brown and Jesús Made added RBI singles to put the Shuckers ahead 6-1.

That would be more than enough run support for Manuel Rodriguez (W, 1-0), who scattered five hits over 5.2 innings to earn the win for Biloxi.

The Blue Wahoos chipped away with an RBI double from Ryan Ignoffo in the sixth, but left the bases loaded in both the fifth and eighth innings. Jesús Broca (S, 1) let in an inherited runner on a wild pitch in the eighth before retiring Cristian Hernández and Ignoffo with the tying run at first base to escape further trouble. He returned for the ninth and set down the Blue Wahoos in order for a 6-3 final.

Relievers Livan Reynoso and Kade Bragg combined for 3.0 scoreless, hitless innings of relief for Pensacola.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Shuckers on Thursday.

written by Erik Bremer