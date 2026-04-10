Wahoos Outslugged By Shuckers In Lopsided Defeat

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos had a tough go of it on Thursday night, falling to the Biloxi Shuckers for a third straight game by a final score of 15-3. The Wahoos dropped to 0-5, while the Shuckers improved to 4-2.

Pensacola struck first in the second inning with a run-scoring single from Brendan Jones off of Shuckers starting pitcher Ryan Birchard. That lead would last all of one half inning, as the Shuckers answered with 6 runs in the bottom half. Jesús Made, the #4 prospect in baseball, highlighted the inning with a two-run triple off of Pensacola’s Orlando Ortiz-Mayr (L, 0-1). Made would finish the night 3-for-6 with two triples and 4 RBI.

The Shuckers followed that up with 9 runs across the next four innings, aided by two more home runs from Blake Burke, his league-leading 5th and 6th of the season. That, along with 12 walks issued by the Wahoos pitching staff, was enough to seal Pensacola’s fate.

Some bright spots came from Michael Snyder and Brendan Jones, who each hit their first home runs of the season in the late innings. Reliever Stephen Jones put together a nice outing, pitching 3.0 innings and only allowing one run on one hit and no walks. Logan Whitaker pitched a hitless, scoreless frame in the 8th.

written by Charlie Hobert