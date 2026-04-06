Wahoos, Biscuits Postponed Due To Rain; Makeup Scheduled For Late April

April 6, 2026

Sunday’s game between the Pensacola Blue Wahoos and Montgomery Biscuits was postponed due to rain.

Because the Blue Wahoos and Biscuits do not play in Pensacola for the remainder of the first half schedule, the game will be made up as part of a doubleheader during an upcoming six-game series in Montgomery April 21-26 at DABOS Park.

Fans planning to attend Sunday’s postponed game can exchange their tickets for a future 2026 regular season home game of equal or lesser value at the Blue Wahoos Stadium ticket office. As stated on tickets, no refunds will be given, according to the Wahoos.

The Blue Wahoos begin a six-game road series against the Biloxi Shuckers on Tuesday, April 7, and return home for a six-game series against the Knoxville Smokies beginning on Tuesday, April 14.

Pictured: Opening night action last Friday night as the Blue Wahoos hosted the Montgomery Biscuits. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 