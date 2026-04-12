Temporary Median Crossovers Under Construction At Highway 29 And Highway 97

Contractors are constructing temporary median crossovers on Highway 29 at Highway 97 in Molino.

It’s part of a $14 million project to resurface Highway 97 from Highway 29 in Molino to the Alabama state line at Atmore. The project also includes stormwater improvements at the Highway 29 intersection to alleviate historic flooding by installing an additional box culvert across the southern leg of the intersection and two additional cross drains on the northern leg of the intersection.

Drivers can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures on Highway 29 at Highway 97 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. from Monday, April 13 through Friday, April 17, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

NorthEscambia.com photo and graphic, click to enlarge.