Tate Lacrosse Falls To Gulf Breeze In District Semifinals

April 11, 2026

The Tate Aggies fell in the 2A District 1 Lacrosse tournament on Friday at No. 1 Gulf Breeze 20-3.

Wednesday’s Tate 12-0 win over Milton in the quarterfinals was a first in program history.

The Aggies finished the season at 8-12, 2-5 in the district.

Gulf Breeze will host Navarre on Tuesday in the district championship.

Just before districts, the Aggies recognized four seniors on Senior Night:

  • Taelyn Hubbard
  • Reagan Schoonover
  • Tori Sappington
  • Emily Walson

For more senior night photos, click here.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 