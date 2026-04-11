Tate Lacrosse Falls To Gulf Breeze In District Semifinals
April 11, 2026
The Tate Aggies fell in the 2A District 1 Lacrosse tournament on Friday at No. 1 Gulf Breeze 20-3.
Wednesday’s Tate 12-0 win over Milton in the quarterfinals was a first in program history.
The Aggies finished the season at 8-12, 2-5 in the district.
Gulf Breeze will host Navarre on Tuesday in the district championship.
Just before districts, the Aggies recognized four seniors on Senior Night:
- Taelyn Hubbard
- Reagan Schoonover
- Tori Sappington
- Emily Walson
For more senior night photos, click here.
Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
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