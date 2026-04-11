Tate Lacrosse Falls To Gulf Breeze In District Semifinals

The Tate Aggies fell in the 2A District 1 Lacrosse tournament on Friday at No. 1 Gulf Breeze 20-3.

Wednesday’s Tate 12-0 win over Milton in the quarterfinals was a first in program history.

The Aggies finished the season at 8-12, 2-5 in the district.

Gulf Breeze will host Navarre on Tuesday in the district championship.

Just before districts, the Aggies recognized four seniors on Senior Night:

Taelyn Hubbard

Reagan Schoonover

Tori Sappington

Emily Walson

For more senior night photos, click here.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.