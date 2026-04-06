Tate High Graduate Ethan McAnally Named Conference Baseball Player of the Week

April 6, 2026

Francis Marion University junior Ethan McAnally was recently named the Conference Carolinas Baseball Player of the Week.

McAnally, a Tate High graduate and native of Molino, posted a .500 batting average (8-for-16) with three extra-base hits, six runs batted in, five runs scored, and two stolen bases, as the Patriots posted a 3-1 mark. He registered a .813 slugging percentage and a .550 on-base percentage in 16 at-bats.

In a game last week, he finished 3-for-6 at the plate with one RBI, two runs scored, and one stolen base in a 14-10 comeback win over No. 1 Catawba College at a neutral site in Kannapolis, N.C.,

In a three-game series versus the University of Mount Olive, McAnally went 5-for-10 with a two-run homer, two doubles, five RBIs, three runs scored, three walks, and one stolen base, as Francis Marion took two of three games to take the series.

McAnally ranks seventh in NCAA Division II with 51 runs batted in, while sitting ninth overall with 49 runs scored and 101 total bases. He also ranks among the top 10 in the nation with 12 home runs this year.

McAnally is majoring in mechanical engineering.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under General 

 