Tate High Beta Club Supports Domestic Violence Survivors

Tate High School’s Beta Club is making a powerful impact in the community through a donation drive supporting FavorHouse of Northwest Florida.

FavorHouse serves individuals and families affected by domestic violence, and Tate students are stepping up in a big way to help.

Through the initiative, Beta Club members are showing what it truly means to lead with compassion and serve with purpose. They are collecting essential items such as clothing, toiletries, and non-perishable food to support survivors who often have to leave their homes with very little. These donations provide comfort, stability, and dignity during some of life’s most difficult moments.