Home Field Advantage For Tate And Northview In Regional Baseball Playoff Games

Brackets were released on Monday for regional games in FHSAA baseball, with both Northview and Tate hosting home games.

Region 1-6A

The Tate Aggies earned an at-large spot in the Region 1-6A tournament.

No. 4 Tate (20-7) will host No. 5 Tocoi Creek of Saint Augustine (14-13) in a regional quarterfinal game, while No. 1 Pace (23-4) will host No. 8 Lake Howell (11-6). First pitch in both games is at 7 p.m. this Friday, April 24.

Last Thursday night, Pace walked off with the 6A District 1 championship 4-2 over Tate, with a dramatic three-run homer. If both Tate and Pace win their quarterfinal games, they will face off again in the Regional Semifinals.

The semifinals will be a best-of-three series on May 1-2. Game one will be on Friday, May 1, with the second game on Saturday, May 2, along with a third game, if necessary.

Rural Division

No. 1 Northview (18-8) will host No. 4 Chipley (15-10) in the Rural Division regional semifinals, while No. 2 Jay (14-7) will host No. 3 Holmes County (12-14). Both will be a best-of-three series beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 1 and continuing on Saturday, May 2.

Last Friday night, Northview beat Jay 2-1 for the Rural District 1 championship. If Northview and Jay both win their regional semis, they will meet in the regional finals on May 8.

Pictured: The Northview Chiefs won a district championship last Friday night 2-1 over the Jay Royals. Both teams will host regional semifinal games on May 1-2. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.