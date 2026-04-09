Tate Aggies Shut Out Milton In District Lacrosse Quarterfinals

April 9, 2026

The Tate Aggies delivered a dominant performance on Wednesday, shutting out the Milton Panthers 12-0 in a the varsity girls a 2a District 1 lacrosse quarterfinal matchup.

Tate’s offense was firing on all cylinders, led by a standout six-goal performance from Kira Bigalow. Isabella McNeill added a hat trick, while Tori Sappington contributed two goals and Taelyn Hubbard rounded out the scoring with one. The Aggies’ precision was evident throughout the contest, as the team converted 12 of their 16 shots on goal.

Defensively, Tate was impenetrable. Goalkeeper Carly Helmig anchored the unit, recording six saves to preserve the shutout. The Aggies also controlled the tempo of the game on the ground, with Lily Meteiver and Taelyn Hubbard leading a physical effort that secured 16 ground balls.

The Aggies will look to continue their momentum as they face No. 1 Gulf Breeze on on Friday at 6 p.m. in Gulf Breeze.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 