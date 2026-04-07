Sunny, Middle 70s For Tuesday

The week ahead looks fairly consistent for the region, characterized by a mix of sun and clouds with a gradual warming trend. While a stray shower is possible late Wednesday night, the majority of the period will remain dry with pleasant temperatures. Gusty east winds will persist through midweek before tapering off as we head into a bright and much warmer weekend with highs climbing into the lower 80s.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. East wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 73. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. East wind around 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. East wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 82.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 83.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.