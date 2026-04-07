Sunny, Middle 70s For Tuesday

April 7, 2026

The week ahead looks fairly consistent for the region, characterized by a mix of sun and clouds with a gradual warming trend. While a stray shower is possible late Wednesday night, the majority of the period will remain dry with pleasant temperatures. Gusty east winds will persist through midweek before tapering off as we head into a bright and much warmer weekend with highs climbing into the lower 80s.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. East wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 73. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. East wind around 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. East wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 82.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 83.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 