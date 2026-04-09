Sunny And Warm As Dry Stretch Continues

Residents across the region can look forward to a stunning stretch of spring weather as high pressure remains firmly in control. Expect abundant sunshine and a gradual warming trend through the weekend, with daytime highs climbing from the upper 70s on Thursday into the low 80s by Saturday. Evening conditions will remain comfortable and mostly clear, providing perfect timing for outdoor plans. While a few more clouds may drift in by early next week, the dry and pleasant pattern shows no signs of breaking.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 77. East wind around 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. East wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82.