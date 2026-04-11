Sunny And Dry, Highs In The Middle 80s Through The Weekend

High pressure will dominate the region through the upcoming week, delivering a consistent stretch of bright and warm spring weather. Residents can expect ample sunshine from Saturday through Friday, with afternoon highs climbing steadily from the low 80s into the mid-80s by midweek. Overnight conditions will remain comfortable, with lows generally hovering in the upper 50s and low 60s under mostly clear skies.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Light east wind becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the evening.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.