Seniors Spice Up Healthy Living With Fresh Herb Workshop

April 11, 2026

Local seniors are adding a little flavor to their kitchens thanks to a recent collaboration between Escambia Extension Horticulture in Cantonment and Feeding the Gulf Coast.

The educational program focused on using fresh herbs to “spice up” meals. Master Gardener Volunteer Debbie led the session, providing expert insights into growing basil and the benefits of companion planting.

To help participants put their new knowledge into practice, every senior took home a custom container garden featuring a selection of fresh vegetables and herbs.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 