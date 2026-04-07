Portwood Drives In Four As Northview Shuts Out Baker

The Northview Chiefs beat the Baker Gators on the road on Monday night 11-6 as Jase Portwood drove in four runs as he went 3-4.

Portwood had a one-run single in the first, a two-run double in the fourth, and a one-run double in the sixth inning.

Baker held a 6-1 lead after one inning, but Northview powered back with a seven-run fourth inning and a three-run sixth.

Harrison earned the win for the Chiefs, surrendering two hits and no runs in four innings, walking two and striking out five. Bryant Mason threw one and two-thirds innings of scoreless baseball, striking out three and walking one.

Luke Chavers and Taylor Curtis were both 2-4 for the night.

Northview will wrap up its 2026 season with a road trip on Thursday to Pensacola Catholic.

Northview 17, Baker 4 (JV)

Tyler McAnally was 2-3 with five RBIs as the Northview Chiefs JV beat Baker 17-4 in two innings at Baker.

Karson Miller and Brentley Guy each added two hits and two RBIs.

In a single inning, Tyler McAnally earned the win on the mound for the Chiefs, surrendering three hits and four unearned runs in one inning, striking out two and walking one Gator.

Tate 4, West Florida 1 (Freshmen)

The Tate Freshmen beat West Florida 4-1 on Monday to finish the season at 8-4-1.

Grayson McLellan earned the win for Tate, surrendering three hits and one run in five innings, striking out fix and walking three.

Frederick Woods III, AJ Williams, Trent Madden, and Carter Stewart each had one hit for Tate.