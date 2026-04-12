Northview NJROTC Brings Home Multiple Medals from Gator Games

April 12, 2026

The Northview High School NROTC placed in several events on Saturday at the Gator Games at Escambia High School in Pensacola.

The Northview NJROTC placed first in sit-ups, second in push-ups, and third in the Australian trolley.

For more photos, click here.

Australian trolley (pictured top), an official NJROTC athletic competition,  is a team coordination exercise where cadets stand on two long wooden boards (the “trolley”) and must walk in unison using hand ropes.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 