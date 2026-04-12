Northview NJROTC Brings Home Multiple Medals from Gator Games

The Northview High School NROTC placed in several events on Saturday at the Gator Games at Escambia High School in Pensacola.

The Northview NJROTC placed first in sit-ups, second in push-ups, and third in the Australian trolley.

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Australian trolley (pictured top), an official NJROTC athletic competition, is a team coordination exercise where cadets stand on two long wooden boards (the “trolley”) and must walk in unison using hand ropes.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.