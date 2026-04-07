Northview Chiefs Varsity And JV Beat Baker

April 7, 2026

Northview 12, Baker 0

The Northview Lady Chiefs shut out the Baker Gators 12-0 on Monday in Baker. Kylee Langham went 3-3 for the Lady Chiefs.

Daviona Randolph and Avery Stuckey each had three RBIs apiece.

Starting in the circle for Northview, Mikayla McAnally surrendered three hits and no runs in three innings while striking out six and walking two. Peyton Womack pitched two innings in relief, giving up one hit, striking out two and walking one.

Up next, the Chiefs will host Jay on Thursday and Destin on Friday.

Northview 8, Baker 7 (JV)

The Northview Chiefs held off the Baker JV for an 8-7 win on Monday.

Brooklynn Allen gave up two hits and four runs in four innings, striking out nine and walking six.

Kinley White went 1-3 with three RBIs, while Presley Davey and Natalia Morales each added two hits for the Chiefs.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 