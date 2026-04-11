Northiew Lady Chiefs Walk Off With Senior Night Win

The Northview Lady Chiefs walked off with a 15-0 shutout of Destin on Senior Night in Bratt.

Kylee Langham had a two-run inside-the-park home run for the Chiefs.

Senior Peyton Womack pitched a complete mercy-rule-shortened four innings, allowing just three hits and no runs while striking out six and walking two.

For a photo gallery, click here. (Look for Senior Night photos at the end of the gallery.)

Before the game, Northview honored seniors Riley Brooks, Amanda Fernandez, and Peyton Womack.

Next week, the Lady Chiefs will travel to Jay on Thursday.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.



