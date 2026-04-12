Nine Mile Costco Taking Applications as Construction Accelerates

As construction moves at a rapid pace, applications are being taken for a new Costco on West Nine Mile Road. Significant progress has been made on the building, parking lot, and outlying gas station, but an opening day has not yet been announced.

A variety of jobs are available at the Pensacola Costco, according to the company website. The jobs include tire installers, stockers, cashiers, pharmacy managers, cake decorators, deli clerks, food service, meat wrappers, and many more. Hourly employees begin at $20-$21 an hour, while some positions like pharmacy pay much more.

The nearest currently open Costco to Pensacola is in Mobile, Alabama.

How long does it take to build a Costco?

The architectural firm MG2, which has partnered with Costco for 30 years on over 780 locations, says it takes under four months to build a new store.

“Costco Wholesale has set the bar by creating and maintaining the platinum standard in optimized rollouts: It takes just 110 days from the time construction begins to the moment doors open to their members,” MG2 said.

But construction won’t start until the existing building is demolished, sometime after Planet Fitness moves.

What do the plans show?

Plans approved by Escambia County show the 172,580 square foot Costco retail store with a gas station and 830 parking spaces at 225 East Nine Mile Road, at the corner of East Nine Mile Road and Chemstrand Road. That was most recently the site of a now-demolished Planet Fitness and a former Kmart store. It’s several parcels totaling just under 22 acres.

How much is a Costco membership?

Membership is required for in-store shoppers at Costco. Members must be 16 or older to apply. The pharmacy is open to anyone, regardless of membership.

Costco offers two levels of membership for individuals or businesses:

Executive: $130 annually

Annual 2% Reward

Costco Services Discounts

Shop Online and in Warehouses

Includes 2 Membership Cards

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

Gold Star: $65 annually

Shop Online and in Warehouses

Includes 2 Membership Cards

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

Businesses can purchase either level to purchase items for resale or add additional people at $65 each.