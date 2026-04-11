New Educational Born Learning Trail For Kids Is Now Open In Century

Over two dozen volunteers gathered Friday morning in Century to refresh a Born Learning STEAM Trail.

The Born Learning Trail, a United Way Worldwide initiative since 2005, first opened in Century in late 2020, but the trail’s paint had since faded away. The trail is a series of the signs with activities painted on a park trail that offer fun, interactive learning activities for young children and their families. It was designed to help parents, caregivers, and communities create quality engagement opportunities when out on a stroll or while playing at the park.

The Born Learning Trail in Century was the second in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

The Century Born Learning Trail is a partnership between International Paper, the Town of Century, and United Way of West Florida.

To visit the Born Learning Trail in Century, head to Showalter Park off East Hecker Road. Drive north around the baseball and softball fields and follow the road past the cemetery. The trail begins in portion of the paved trail that is under the trees. For a Google map, click here. The park is open daily from sunrise until sunset.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.