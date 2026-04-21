McAnnally Fans Seven As Northview Beats 5A Niceville 5-3

The Northview Lady Chiefs beat the 5A Niceville Eagles 5-3 on Monday in Bratt.

Mikayla McAnnally earned the win in the circle over seven innings for the Chiefs, surrendering seven hits and three runs, striking out seven and walking three.

At bat, Peyton Womack led Northview going 2-3 on the night with two RBIs, while Avery Stuckey was 1-3 with two RBIs.

For a photo gallery, click to enlarge.

Northview will close out its regular season on Tuesday at 6 p.m. with a road trip to T.R. Miller. A make-up game against Jay that was scheduled for Wednesday has been canceled.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.