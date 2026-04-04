Large Barn Destroyed By Fire Friday Night Near Enon
April 4, 2026
Fire destroyed a large barn near Enon on Friday night.
Fire departments from Cantonment to Poarch, Alabama, responded to the blaze around 9 p.m. in the 4400 block of Highway 97A, about seven miles southwest of Walnut Hill.
Firefighters arrived to find the approximately 3,900 square foot barn fully involved. Multiple small explosions were reported due to fuel and items stored in the barn. There were no animals inside the barn.
It took firefighters over half an hour to bring the blaze under control; the cause of the fire was not immediately known.
There were no injuries reported.
The Walnut Hill, McDavid, Molino, Century and Cantonment stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue responded, along with the Atmore Fire Department, Nokomis Fire Department, and Poarch Creek Fire Department. Escambia County EMS and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded.
Photos by Willie Will for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
Comments
One Response to “Large Barn Destroyed By Fire Friday Night Near Enon”
By the Grace of the Al Mighty no animals nor humans were injured. Pray that is true to the smallest animal. To the one(s) that lost the barn and contents, my deepest condolences for your loss. Hope y’all can rebound quicker than imaginable.
Thank you to all the Fire Department Houses that responded. May Angels Wings always embrace y’all.