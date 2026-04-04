Large Barn Destroyed By Fire Friday Night Near Enon

Fire destroyed a large barn near Enon on Friday night.

Fire departments from Cantonment to Poarch, Alabama, responded to the blaze around 9 p.m. in the 4400 block of Highway 97A, about seven miles southwest of Walnut Hill.

Firefighters arrived to find the approximately 3,900 square foot barn fully involved. Multiple small explosions were reported due to fuel and items stored in the barn. There were no animals inside the barn.

It took firefighters over half an hour to bring the blaze under control; the cause of the fire was not immediately known.

There were no injuries reported.

The Walnut Hill, McDavid, Molino, Century and Cantonment stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue responded, along with the Atmore Fire Department, Nokomis Fire Department, and Poarch Creek Fire Department. Escambia County EMS and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

Photos by Willie Will for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.