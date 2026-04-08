Kathryn Juanita Chance Simpson

Kathryn Juanita Chance Simpson

March 28, 1935 – April 5, 2026

Kathryn Juanita Chance Simpson, age 91, of Pensacola, Florida, passed away peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 5, 2026. Born on March 28, 1935, in Marianna, Florida, she was the daughter of the late William “Bill” Chance and Laura Lee Boggs Chance.

Juanita was the beloved wife of William “Buddy” Simpson, with whom she shared 47 wonderful years of marriage until his passing in 2000. Their life together was built on love, faith, and devotion to family.

She was a devoted mother to five children: Morris (Joyce) Simpson, Dale (Gail) Simpson, Farron (Becky) Simpson, Sheila Hassell, and Carl (Fran) Simpson. She was a proud and loving grandmother to 16 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and 12 great-great-grandchildren, each of whom she cherished deeply.

Affectionately known as “Granny,” Juanita was a homemaker by choice and the heart of her family. She also played an important role in managing the family’s logging and trucking business alongside her husband and their trusted employee, Morris “Moose” Simpson. In addition, she worked for many years as a clerk with Sheraton & Roadway Hotels, where she was known for her kindness and dedication.

Juanita will be remembered for her unwavering love, her strong work ethic, and the warmth she brought into the lives of everyone who knew her.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 11, 2026, at Faith Chapel North in Cantonment, Florida. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by the service at 10:30 a.m., with Pastor Darrel Black officiating. Interment will follow the service at Eastern Gate Cemetery on 9 mile road.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to VITAS Hospice, especially Tonya and Micalia, for their compassionate care. A special thank you is also extended to her daughter, Sheila, and granddaughter, Haley Hassell, for their devoted care and support during the last year of her life.

Juanita’s legacy of love and family will live on in all who knew and loved her.