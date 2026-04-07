K-9 Units Thwart Contraband Smuggling Attempt At Atmore Prison; Two Arrested

Two people were arrested Monday, April 6 after K-9 units thwarted a smuggling attempt at the Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore.

At approximately 12:15 a.m., K-9 officers from the nearby Fountain Correctional Facility were alerted to a trespasser on Holman grounds. Tracking dogs successfully located Mathew Neal Jordan, who was taken into custody. The investigation subsequently led officers to a vehicle driven by Samantha Lynn Gates.

Authorities reported recovering a significant cache of contraband, including 320 grams of synthetic cannabinoids, 36 grams of marijuana, 28 grams of methamphetamine, and 10 cell phones.

Both suspects were transported to the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center. Jordan was charged with promoting prison contraband first degree, trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking synthetic drugs, unlawful possession of marijuana first degree, prohibited activities, and attempting to commit a controlled substance crime.

Gates is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking synthetic drugs, and two counts of criminal conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime.

The Alabama Department of Corrections said more charges may be pending as the investigation continues.