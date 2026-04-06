Grand Slam: Tate’s Strike Out Cancer Game Nears $300,000 For Charities

By the time the Aggies won Friday night, Tate softball’s annual Strike Out Cancer Game was near an incredible $300,000 raised in the fight against cancer over the past 16 years.

“It’s not about y’all,” Wyatt said to the teams Friday night. “We are just providing some entertainment. It’s about all of these survivors that are courageous and have to deal with something that I never want to have to deal with.”

“Back in 2010 we had our first cancer game. We raised a little over $2,500. In 2022, we raised over $30,000. Since then it has gone up and up,” Wyatt said. “That is what amazes me.”

For a photo gallery, click here.

Friday night was Wyatt’s final Strike Out Cancer Game at Tate High School; she has announced her retirement from coaching at the end of this season.

The West Florida Jaguars have played in the game for years, because “they are not cheap like other schools,” Wyatt quipped. Friday night, they arrived with a $3,512 check.

The umpires not only provided their time for the game, they came with a $5,000 check. And they work for free and give back every single year.

“If the next coach of Tate High School is sitting somewhere in the stands, please don’t let this game go under. Keep it going because these kids and parents and cancer people truly, truly enjoy it.”

“Cancer sucks.”

During Friday night’s game, the Tate Aggies walked off with a 5-4 in over West Florida. For a game action photo gallery, click here.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.