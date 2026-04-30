Good Chance Of Rain Through Saturday

The North Escambia area is looking at a soggy finish to the work week as a front settles over the region. Showers and thunderstorms will be common through Saturday morning, with Friday night posing the greatest risk for heavy rainfall. However, conditions will improve significantly by the second half of the weekend, giving way to a beautiful and warming trend for the start of May.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 7am and 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm, then showers likely between 1pm and 4pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 69. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 54. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 70. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 77.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.