Firefighters Save Quintette Home From Nearby Heavily Involved Shed Fire

Fire destroyed a shed and vehicles on Saturday afternoon in the Quintette community, but Escambia County Fire Rescue worked feverishly to save an adjacent home.

The fire was reported around 4:15 p.m. in the 2300 block of Welcome Road, just south of West Quintette Road.

The homemade shed was a complete loss, along with an unknown number of vehicles. Firefighters worked to knock down the heavily involved shed fire and prevent it from spreading to the residence.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known, and no injuries were reported.

Images by Ron Freeman for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.