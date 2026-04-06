Fire Destroys Cantonment Mobile Home Monday Afternoon

April 6, 2026

Fire destroyed a mobile home on Well Line Road in Cantonment on Monday afternoon.

The fire was reported about 3 p.m. in the 400 block of Well Line Road, just west of Morris Avenue.

The structure was fully involved and had collapsed before it was reported to Escambia County Fire Rescue. It was not immediately clear if the home was currently occupied.

For more photos, click here.

There were no injuries reported, and no word on the cause of the fire. Well Line Road was completely closed s firefighters battled the blaze.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 