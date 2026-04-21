Escambia Man Gets Federal Prison Time For Threatening To Kill Police Detective

An Escambia County man has been sentenced to federal prison for threatening to kill a police detective.

Tamal W. Jenkins, 20, was sentenced to 20 months in federal prison for interstate threatening communication with intent to extort.

In July 2025, the Pensacola Police Department arrested suspects during a homicide investigation. Within days of the arrest, one of the responsible Pensacola Police Detectives received a text message threatening to kill the detective if she did not release the suspects who are now facing homicide charges. Through legal process and electronic investigative techniques, law enforcement identified Jenkins as the person who made the threat against the detective for acting in the course of her official duties.

“My office stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the brave men and women of law enforcement who are on the front lines in the fight against crime. They deserve our gratitude and respect for placing themselves in harm’s way every day to keep our communities safe. As this case demonstrates, anyone who harms or threatens to harm a law enforcement officer will be aggressively prosecuted by my office and held accountable,” said United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida John P. Heekin.

His sentenced will be followed by three years of federal supervised release. Jenkins also faces a violation of prior state-ordered probation for firearm and drug offenses.

Pensacola Police Chief Eric Winstrom said: “Threats of violence against those upholding the law cannot be tolerated. The Pensacola Police Department is grateful to our federal partners for recognizing the gravity of this incident and ensuring Mr. Jenkins is held accountable.”